AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,916,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,187,000 after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,243,000 after purchasing an additional 38,062 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 157.0% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,780,000 after purchasing an additional 396,216 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 316,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,074,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.37, for a total transaction of $5,138,370.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,616.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Domingo Hurtado sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,132.52, for a total value of $1,189,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,920 shares of company stock worth $10,002,037 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock traded down $8.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,144.23. 14,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,256. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $705.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,186.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,105.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,058.91.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $1,225.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,140.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,156.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,206.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,061.25.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

