Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.46

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.46 and traded as low as $38.89. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $39.79, with a volume of 242 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Auburn National Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $141.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.35.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUBN. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Castine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 522.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

