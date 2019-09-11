AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) Trading 4.8% Higher

AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.85, 49,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 727,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AUO shares. HSBC upgraded shares of AU Optronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AU Optronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. AU Optronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Get AU Optronics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08.

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. AU Optronics had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. AU Optronics’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AU Optronics Corp will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AU Optronics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,216,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,041,000 after buying an additional 1,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AU Optronics by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,663,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 764,908 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AU Optronics by 671.8% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 809,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 704,837 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AU Optronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AU Optronics by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 171,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 111,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

AU Optronics Company Profile (NYSE:AUO)

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.