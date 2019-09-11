AT&T (NYSE:T) Given a $39.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price objective on AT&T (NYSE:T) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins reissued an average rating and issued a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AT&T from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.85.

T stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.74. 54,114,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,604,633. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.57. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $268.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 439.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

