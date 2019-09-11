At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Given a $6.00 Price Target by Buckingham Research Analysts

Buckingham Research set a $6.00 price objective on At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered At Home Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America set a $6.00 price target on shares of At Home Group and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of At Home Group from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Shares of HOME stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. 6,739,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,408. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $510.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. At Home Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $342.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that At Home Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other At Home Group news, CEO Lewis L. Bird III acquired 64,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $499,879.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,730. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 175,278 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $1,034,140.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,222,324 shares of company stock worth $7,055,257 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in At Home Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 66,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in At Home Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in At Home Group by 47.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

