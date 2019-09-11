ASML (ASML) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 9/10/2019 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “
- 9/7/2019 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 9/4/2019 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “
- 8/27/2019 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “
- 8/13/2019 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “
- 8/7/2019 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “
- 7/29/2019 – ASML is now covered by analysts at ABN Amro. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2019 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “
- 7/24/2019 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/18/2019 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “
- 7/18/2019 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 7/16/2019 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 7/15/2019 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
ASML traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.82. ASML Holding NV has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $242.32. The firm has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.
ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.
Featured Story: Back-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Holding NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML Holding NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.