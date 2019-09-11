ASML (ASML) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/10/2019 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

9/7/2019 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/4/2019 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/27/2019 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/13/2019 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/7/2019 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/29/2019 – ASML is now covered by analysts at ABN Amro. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/24/2019 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/18/2019 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/18/2019 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/16/2019 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/15/2019 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

ASML traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.82. ASML Holding NV has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $242.32. The firm has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 16.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

