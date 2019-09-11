Artfinity (AT) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.63 Million

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Artfinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX. Artfinity has a total market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Artfinity has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00041205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $469.40 or 0.04652607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000377 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001127 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity (AT) is a token. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,039,016 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

