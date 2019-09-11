Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Michael S. Perry Sells 100,000 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Michael S. Perry sold 100,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $2,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ARWR traded up $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,114. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.51. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.05 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 33.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 139,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

