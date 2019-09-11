Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.04

Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.04 and traded as low as $20.35. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 210 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $71.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $44.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKR. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

