Ark Market Cap Hits $24.27 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002104 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, COSS and Livecoin. Ark has a total market capitalization of $24.27 million and approximately $418,346.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00036728 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000999 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 142,757,750 coins and its circulating supply is 113,443,488 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Binance, COSS, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptomate, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

