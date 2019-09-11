ARAW (ARAW) Market Capitalization Tops $44,983.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. ARAW has a market capitalization of $44,983.00 and $55,202.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One ARAW token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00042544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.72 or 0.04775930 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,057,300,142 tokens. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

