Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $12.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.57) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aravive an industry rank of 79 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARAV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. 32,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,836. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. Aravive has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $63.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Aravive by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 51,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aravive by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aravive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aravive by 13.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

