Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $210.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Macquarie set a $210.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $243.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Cowen set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.62.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $6.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.59. 41,217,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,887,482. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $967.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in Apple by 45.5% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 18,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

