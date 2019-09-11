Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,496 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.4% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 80,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 31,627 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,290,577.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,155,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,141,370. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.24. The stock has a market cap of $967.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.35.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

