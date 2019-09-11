AppCoins Market Capitalization Reaches $3.74 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. AppCoins has a market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Huobi and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00205902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.25 or 0.01169951 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000146 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00087484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017045 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022317 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins’ genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BiteBTC, Huobi, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

