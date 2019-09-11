APIS (APIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.62 Million

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, APIS has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One APIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX. APIS has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $1,457.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00018953 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

APIS Token Profile

APIS (CRYPTO:APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,962,097,230 tokens. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io . APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

