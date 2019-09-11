ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a dividend payout ratio of 84.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Shares of NLY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15,385,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,306,723. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. The business had revenue of $177.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

NLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.