Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Target (TGT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Target (NYSE: TGT) recently:

9/6/2019 – Target was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/22/2019 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/22/2019 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $86.00 to $103.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/22/2019 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/22/2019 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $105.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2019 – Target had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Buckingham Research. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $102.00.

8/22/2019 – Target was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

8/21/2019 – Target was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2019 – Target had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

8/21/2019 – Target was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2019 – Target was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2019 – Target was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2019 – Target was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2019 – Target was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2019 – Target was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

7/15/2019 – Target is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995,068. Target Co. has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $110.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.06. The company has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Target Co alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $413,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $1,055,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,532 shares of company stock worth $10,121,671 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 54,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 10.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Target Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.