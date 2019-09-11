Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNCE) recently:

9/5/2019 – Concert Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/4/2019 – Concert Pharmaceuticals was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2019 – Concert Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2019 – Concert Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/8/2019 – Concert Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2019 – Concert Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

8/2/2019 – Concert Pharmaceuticals was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Concert Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Our price target of $29/share is comprised of $10.39 from CTP-543 in AA + $3.81 from AVP-786 in AD + $8.60 in schizophrenia + $5.75 in cash and is based on a discounted cash flow analysis (2019-2026) using a 12% discount rate and 1% growth rate, in line with the expected discount and growth parameters of a development stage biotechnology company. Risks to our investment thesis and target price include: (1) failure in clinical studies; (2) failure to secure regulatory approval; and (3) smaller than anticipated commercial opportunity due to market size, competition, and pricing.””

8/1/2019 – Concert Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/24/2019 – Concert Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/17/2019 – Concert Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:CNCE remained flat at $$10.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 124,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 7,303.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Barton Hutt sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $36,487.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,098.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 63,200.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

