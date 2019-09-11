Analysts Set Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Price Target at $9.17

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

A number of research firms have commented on TUSK. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mammoth Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 31.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 462,224 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,905,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 788,958 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 959,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 495,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 863,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 21,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 109,883 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TUSK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,274. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $30.61. The company has a market cap of $170.57 million, a P/E ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.74.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $181.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.78 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mammoth Energy Services will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

