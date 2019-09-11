Analysts Set Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Target Price at $70.25

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.25.

BKH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Black Hills from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of BKH traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $76.34. 18,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,428. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.83. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $82.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.87 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Black Hills’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

In other Black Hills news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 5,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $421,852.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,109.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $578,475.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 160,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,364,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,916 shares of company stock worth $2,198,227. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth $59,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at $94,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 83.0% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.