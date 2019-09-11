Analysts Set AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Price Target at $2.68

Shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.68.

AKS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of AK Steel in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 target price on shares of AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $3.00 target price on AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.40 target price (up from $1.90) on shares of AK Steel in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AK Steel from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of AKS stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.71. 428,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,196,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $816.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.08. AK Steel has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. AK Steel had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AK Steel will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in AK Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AK Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AK Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

