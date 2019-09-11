Analysts Expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,465,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,085. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.72%.

In related news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

