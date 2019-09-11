Analysts Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $701.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will report $701.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $698.24 million to $706.30 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $669.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $705.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.88 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 15.12%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price target on Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen set a $93.00 price target on Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $289,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,795 shares in the company, valued at $783,458.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $93.12.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

