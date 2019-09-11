Analysts Anticipate ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $31.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ECOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.76.

Shares of ECOM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. 117,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,050. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.11 million, a PE ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $14.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the second quarter valued at about $602,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 189.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 230,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 150,531 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,404,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 115,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

