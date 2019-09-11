Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.49

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.49 and traded as low as $2.61. Amur Minerals shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 970,064 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34.

Get Amur Minerals alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas Bowens purchased 7,527,604 shares of Amur Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £150,552.08 ($196,722.96).

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

Recommended Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Amur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.