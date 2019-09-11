Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given “Buy” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen set a $231.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.33.

Amgen stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.84. 2,837,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Amgen has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $211.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.19 and its 200-day moving average is $185.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,900. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

