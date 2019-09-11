Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given “Buy” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen set a $231.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.33.
Amgen stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.84. 2,837,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Amgen has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $211.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.19 and its 200-day moving average is $185.15.
In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,900. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.
