American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) – KeyCorp upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a report issued on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.18. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

NYSE AEP traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $90.73. The company had a trading volume of 61,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,210. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.10 and its 200-day moving average is $87.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $93.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

In other American Electric Power news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,311,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,547,774,000 after acquiring an additional 348,013 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,017,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,580,000 after purchasing an additional 154,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,292,000 after purchasing an additional 438,632 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 31.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,536,000 after purchasing an additional 926,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,691,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,860,000 after purchasing an additional 585,801 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

