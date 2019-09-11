AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Given a $11.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

MKM Partners set a $11.00 target price on AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:AMC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.74. 1,436,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 90.31 and a beta of 0.86. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 615.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,959,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after acquiring an additional 74,905 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

