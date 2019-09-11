Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given a $26.00 Price Target by Leerink Swann Analysts

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) has been given a $26.00 price objective by stock analysts at Leerink Swann in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Leerink Swann’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price objective on Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of Amarin stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,226,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,976,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 1.27. Amarin has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.54 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lars Ekman sold 91,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,366,150.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $1,902,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,202 shares of company stock valued at $13,058,754 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

