Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 98.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,926 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirova raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 7,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 143.1% during the second quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.93.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total value of $1,887,104.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,463,850.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total value of $64,342.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $462,313.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,345. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $12.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,218.48. The stock had a trading volume of 501,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,149. The stock has a market cap of $835.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,188.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1,162.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.37 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

