Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE NFJ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 250,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,944. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.