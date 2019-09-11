AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
NIE stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.03. 2,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,629. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $23.96.
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD Company Profile
Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.