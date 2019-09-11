AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

NIE stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.03. 2,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,629. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $23.96.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

