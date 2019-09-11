Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:ACV)

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years.

ACV stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,103. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16.

In related news, insider Justin Kass sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $395,623.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

About Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

