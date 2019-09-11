Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

ALIM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimera Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.00.

NASDAQ ALIM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 34,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,620. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.21.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALIM. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 252,089 shares during the period. Knott David M boosted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 402,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 130,414 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.