Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.65 and last traded at $48.62, approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.52.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.05.

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.