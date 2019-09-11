Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.83% of Albany International worth $49,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,823,000 after buying an additional 119,209 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Albany International by 23.2% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,623,000 after acquiring an additional 251,685 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Albany International by 27.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 583,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,789,000 after acquiring an additional 124,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIN traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,997. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average is $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $58.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $273.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.75 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.02%.

AIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

