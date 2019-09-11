Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
AGI traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.54. The company had a trading volume of 497,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.88 and a 1 year high of C$10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -123.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.49.
Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$224.86 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick sold 35,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total transaction of C$347,921.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$660,629.65. Also, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$283,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$811,494.71. Insiders sold 198,922 shares of company stock worth $1,884,583 over the last quarter.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.
