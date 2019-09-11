Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Set at $102.00 by B. Riley

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) has been given a $102.00 target price by analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s previous close.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,694. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $93.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.38.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $705.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.88 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $289,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,458.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,375,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $239,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,850 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

