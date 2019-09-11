Air Lease Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the transportation company on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Air Lease has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Air Lease has a payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Air Lease to earn $6.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Get Air Lease alerts:

AL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.45. 3,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $46.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.40 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 249,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $9,812,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,392,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $2,242,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,197,051.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 906,649 shares of company stock worth $35,683,201. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.