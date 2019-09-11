Aegis Analysts Give OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) a $20.00 Price Target

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) received a $20.00 price target from analysts at Aegis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Aegis’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 178.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of OpGen in a report on Sunday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. OpGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Get OpGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.18. 75,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,446. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. OpGen has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.41% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.