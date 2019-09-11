Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,857,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.05% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $45,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 372.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADVM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 51,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,076. The company has a market cap of $802.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 4,505.40% and a negative return on equity of 31.21%. Research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADVM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

