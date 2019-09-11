Advance Gold (CVE:AAX) Shares Down 4.2%

Advance Gold Corp (CVE:AAX)’s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 14,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 59,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08.

About Advance Gold (CVE:AAX)

Advance Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada, Kenya, and Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tabasquena silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; a 100% interest in the Venaditas silver project located in Ojocaliente, Mexico; and a 13.5% interest in the Kakamega advanced gold project located in Kenya, East Africa.

