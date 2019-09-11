AdHive Trading 20.7% Higher Over Last Week (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded up 83.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. AdHive has a market capitalization of $335,474.00 and $501.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AdHive has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AdHive Profile

AdHive is a token. It launched on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv . The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

