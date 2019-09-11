AdEx (ADX) Price Hits $0.0786 on Top Exchanges

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 7% against the US dollar. AdEx has a total market cap of $5.77 million and approximately $599,061.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can now be purchased for about $0.0786 or 0.00000773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Liqui, Upbit and Kyber Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00205902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.25 or 0.01169951 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000146 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00087484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017045 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022317 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,430,701 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Upbit, Huobi, IDEX, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

