Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Up 7% Over Last 7 Days

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, OKEx, LBank and CoinTiger. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $955,666.00 and approximately $1.14 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,082.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.69 or 0.01763232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.24 or 0.02949551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.47 or 0.00689371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00728555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00061936 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00444444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, OKEx, BiteBTC, LBank and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

