ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Insider Eric Alejandro Miller Sells 28,467 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) insider Eric Alejandro Miller sold 28,467 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $1,124,161.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eric Alejandro Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Eric Alejandro Miller sold 4,645 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $191,281.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,218,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,557. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.75. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $43.98.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.45% and a negative return on equity of 70.97%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 950.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,015,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,171 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $42,444,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,733,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 348.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,131,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,390,000 after purchasing an additional 879,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $19,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACAD. Canaccord Genuity upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a $31.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

