Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Receives $15.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Abeona Therapeutics to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ABEO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.18. 341,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.99% and a negative net margin of 960.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 193,618 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

