Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.10

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 21200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder and Tagami gold properties located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute, Quebec.

