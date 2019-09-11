AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 229,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,281,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,134,000 after acquiring an additional 152,462 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in AbbVie by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.55. The company had a trading volume of 576,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,585,533. The stock has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $96.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Svb Leerink raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.12.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart acquired 15,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,170.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe acquired 7,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $498,079.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,427.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 159,977 shares of company stock valued at $10,626,621. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.